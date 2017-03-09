City launches website to help explain...

City launches website to help explain roundabouts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The site is designed to help explain the upcoming Colonel Glenn Highway/Kauffman Avenue Modern Roundabout Project, provide details about the project and updates as it comes to fruition and to answer questions regarding modern roundabouts. City Engineer Don O'Connor stated in a release there is a perception about modern roundabouts that is often quite contrary to the reality and creating the website will hopefully help to clear up any misconceptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Mar 3 Beechama 15
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
Cody Leis (Sep '16) Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16) Sep '16 getreal 3
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Aug '16 lmao 2
Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16) Jun '16 Hitler 1
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC