City launches website to help explain roundabouts
The site is designed to help explain the upcoming Colonel Glenn Highway/Kauffman Avenue Modern Roundabout Project, provide details about the project and updates as it comes to fruition and to answer questions regarding modern roundabouts. City Engineer Don O'Connor stated in a release there is a perception about modern roundabouts that is often quite contrary to the reality and creating the website will hopefully help to clear up any misconceptions.
