Area physicians join partnership -
Eleven Kettering Physician Network practices in Greene County are among more than 2,900 primary care practices nationwide participating in a historic public-private partnership intended to strengthen primary care as a whole. Comprehensive Primary Care Plus is a partnership between payer partners from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services , state Medicaid agencies, commercial health plans, self-insured businesses, and primary care providers.
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Mar 3
|Beechama
|15
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan '17
|Some1
|1
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
|Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Hitler
|1
