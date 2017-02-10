wsu

wsu

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

FAIRBORN, Ohio, - Wright State chairman of the WSU presidential search committee, Doug Fecher told 2 NEWS that he believes WSU will name a president before the end of February. In a phone conversation, Fecher said the initial timeline that WSU laid out for the hiring process needs to be changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Jan 31 Beechama 13
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan 21 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06) Oct '16 Bennett daughter 6
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16) Sep '16 getreal 3
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Aug '16 lmao 2
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC