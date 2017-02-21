WSU dedicates Vishal Soin Innovation ...

WSU dedicates Vishal Soin Innovation Park -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Greene County News Wright State University hosted a Vishal Soin Innovation Park dedication ceremony Feb. 17, inviting Wright State President Dr. David Hopkins, Board of Trustees Chair Michael Bridges, Rajesh Soin, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Majida Turner and Vishal Soin to deliver remarks. Pictured is Rajesh Soin addressing the crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Feb 18 Susan Moore 14
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06) Oct '16 Bennett daughter 6
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16) Sep '16 getreal 3
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Aug '16 lmao 2
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,720 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC