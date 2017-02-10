UW-Parkside chancellor in running for...

UW-Parkside chancellor in running for Wright State presidency

Monday Feb 6

Chancellor Debbie Ford is one of three finalists in the running to become president of Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio. Ford is there interviewing for the position, according to the university's website.

