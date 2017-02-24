Truck crashes into the Bob Evans on C...

Truck crashes into the Bob Evans on Col. Glenn Hwy in Fairborn

Friday Feb 24

Police responded to a call about a crash at the Bob Evans in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway around 1:45 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found an SUV crashed into the front of the restaurant.

