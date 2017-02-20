Passenger identified in fatal I-675 c...

Passenger identified in fatal I-675 crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Torre Wooten Jr, has been identified as the passenger in an accident that killed the 21-year-old and the driver on I-675 over the weekend. Torre Wooten was a Fairborn resident who loved hanging out with friends and working on cars, his sister told 2 NEWS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Feb 18 Susan Moore 14
gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i... Jan '17 Some1 1
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06) Oct '16 Bennett daughter 6
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... (Aug '16) Sep '16 getreal 3
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Aug '16 lmao 2
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC