Yellow Springs police chief resigns

Yellow Springs Police Chief David Hale resigned from his post Tuesday evening following happenings at the village's annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop event. Village Manager Patti Bates read a statement on Hale's behalf during a special meeting Tuesday evening, saying "after the officers on scene made a very poor decision to shut down the event early, they compounded the error by using extremely poor tactics, utilizing their cruiser sirens and horns instead of being on foot trying to verbally gain compliance," adding that he could not justify why the officers broke up the New Year's Eve celebration early.

