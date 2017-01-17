Yellow Springs police chief resigns -
Yellow Springs Police Chief David Hale resigned from his post Tuesday evening following happenings at the village's annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop event. Village Manager Patti Bates read a statement on Hale's behalf during a special meeting Tuesday evening, saying "after the officers on scene made a very poor decision to shut down the event early, they compounded the error by using extremely poor tactics, utilizing their cruiser sirens and horns instead of being on foot trying to verbally gain compliance," adding that he could not justify why the officers broke up the New Year's Eve celebration early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Beechama
|12
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06)
|Oct '16
|Bennett daughter
|6
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
|Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Hitler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC