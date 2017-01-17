Yellow Springs police chief resigns -

Yellow Springs police chief resigns -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Madison Press

Yellow Springs Police Chief David Hale resigned from his post Tuesday evening following happenings at the village's annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop event. Village Manager Patti Bates read a statement on Hale's behalf during a special meeting Tuesday evening, saying "after the officers on scene made a very poor decision to shut down the event early, they compounded the error by using extremely poor tactics, utilizing their cruiser sirens and horns instead of being on foot trying to verbally gain compliance," adding that he could not justify why the officers broke up the New Year's Eve celebration early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairborn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08) Tue Beechama 12
Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09) Nov '16 Big O 4
Cody Leis Oct '16 YouAreWelfareTrash 2
News Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06) Oct '16 Bennett daughter 6
News Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre... Sep '16 getreal 3
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Aug '16 lmao 2
Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16) Jun '16 Hitler 1
See all Fairborn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairborn Forum Now

Fairborn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairborn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fairborn, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC