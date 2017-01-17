WSU celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.

Submitted photo Martin Luther King, Jr. was a clergyman, activist and prominent leader of the African-American civil rights movement. FAIRBORN - A long-table discussion, open-mic poetry, the screening of a documentary about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin and a tribute to the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center will highlight Wright State University's 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. program, which will span 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.