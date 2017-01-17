WSU celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. -
Submitted photo Martin Luther King, Jr. was a clergyman, activist and prominent leader of the African-American civil rights movement. FAIRBORN - A long-table discussion, open-mic poetry, the screening of a documentary about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin and a tribute to the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center will highlight Wright State University's 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. program, which will span 10 days.
