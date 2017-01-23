Two jury trials to begin Jan. 30 -
One case has seen the courtroom already. Howard Reeves of Fairborn had his conviction overturned by the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals in August 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan 21
|Some1
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Jan 17
|Beechama
|12
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06)
|Oct '16
|Bennett daughter
|6
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC