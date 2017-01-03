Route changes for CATS

Woody Stroud, Chair of the Greene County Transit Board, announced at the regular Thursday commissioners' meeting that CATS not only has new routes, but is also looking into adding five more vehicles to its fleet. Greene CATS is serving different parts of the county via five flex routes: the Xenia Circulator , Beavercreek Circulator , Fairborn Circulator , Xenia/Yellow Springs/Fairborn Connector , and Dayton Connector .

