Reeves pleads guilty

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Howard Reeves, 69, of Fairborn, was sentenced 25 years to life in prison Jan. 27 after pleading guilty to three counts of rape, a felony of the first degree; and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the second degree. Reeves, who was convicted for sexual battery charges on a separate occasion, will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

