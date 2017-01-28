Reds Caravan visits Dayton

Reds Caravan visits Dayton

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

FAIRBORN, Ohio - The northern tour of the Reds Caravan made its annual visit to the national Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday.

Fairborn, OH

