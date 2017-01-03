Man arrested in YS following ball drop -
David Carlson, 29, of Fairborn, was arrested in Yellow Springs and taken to the Greene County Jail within the first few hours of the new year. According to the Yellow Springs Police Department, hundreds of locals had gathered for the village's annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop event, calling for police presence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06)
|Oct '16
|Bennett daughter
|6
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
|Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Hitler
|1
|Joseph Jenkins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC