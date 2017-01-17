Locals invited to handbell workshop

The two St. Mark's Lutheran Church handbell choirs are holding a free handbell workshop 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the church, 100 E. Main Street, aimed at demonstrating how to ring handbells and read handbell music. The workshop is for anyone 8-80 years old who would like to learn about English handbells and the many bell techniques that are being used today.

