Locals invited to handbell workshop
The two St. Mark's Lutheran Church handbell choirs are holding a free handbell workshop 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the church, 100 E. Main Street, aimed at demonstrating how to ring handbells and read handbell music. The workshop is for anyone 8-80 years old who would like to learn about English handbells and the many bell techniques that are being used today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Tue
|Beechama
|12
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06)
|Oct '16
|Bennett daughter
|6
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
|Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Hitler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC