Galen D. Ullery

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

Galen Dean Ullery, 82, of Wayland, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Parkview Nursing Home in Wayland due to illness. According to his wishes, his body will be cremated, and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

