Fairborn middle school coach accused of inappropriate behavior on leave
The work group led by Ohio's superintendent is tasked with making recommendations to the State Board of Education by April. Educators from around Ohio have warned that a large number of high schoolers are in jeopardy of not graduating next school year because of new graduation requirements tied to more demanding tests.
