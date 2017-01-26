ECHS hosting Valentines Day dance

The Enon Community Historical Society is taking a step back in time when rock 'n' roll became synonymous with dance crazes, teens sported poodle skirts and leather jackets and families tuned in to "I Love Lucy." The local historical society is hosting its 13th annual St. Valentine's Day 50s Dinner and Dance fundraiser that will take place at the Enon VFW Post 8437, 5075 Enon-Xenia Rd., on Feb. 11. This year, the doors will open at 6 p.m., and young and old alike can shake, rattle and roll the night away until 11 p.m. Dance couples will have the opportunity to showcase their moves on the dance floor as Corky's Old-Time Rock and Roll Band performs countless favorites of the 50s.

