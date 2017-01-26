ECHS hosting Valentines Day dance -
The Enon Community Historical Society is taking a step back in time when rock 'n' roll became synonymous with dance crazes, teens sported poodle skirts and leather jackets and families tuned in to "I Love Lucy." The local historical society is hosting its 13th annual St. Valentine's Day 50s Dinner and Dance fundraiser that will take place at the Enon VFW Post 8437, 5075 Enon-Xenia Rd., on Feb. 11. This year, the doors will open at 6 p.m., and young and old alike can shake, rattle and roll the night away until 11 p.m. Dance couples will have the opportunity to showcase their moves on the dance floor as Corky's Old-Time Rock and Roll Band performs countless favorites of the 50s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan 21
|Some1
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Jan 17
|Beechama
|12
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06)
|Oct '16
|Bennett daughter
|6
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC