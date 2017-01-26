A light in troubled waters -
Homeless, living out of dumpsters, hooked on drugs and teetering on the edge of death - life had reached some severely bitter ends about a year ago for Ric Matteoli. "I was spiritually empty, hopeless, broken and wanting to die," Matteoli said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gina brewer. Anyone know her/can give me some i...
|Jan 21
|Some1
|1
|Man arrested for exposing self in K-Mart (Aug '08)
|Jan 17
|Beechama
|12
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06)
|Oct '16
|Bennett daughter
|6
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC