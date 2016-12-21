Singers invited to participate in con...

Singers invited to participate in concert -

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

The Fairborn Regional Orchestra will perform the original Hallelujah Chorus, as well as a medley of carols with a public chorus It is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The Fairborn Regional Orchestra is comprised of the Fairborn Civic Band and the Abiding Christ Strings.

