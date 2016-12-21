Religion Digest

The Fairborn United Methodist Church is starting its fifth year at the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, at 100 N. Broad St. During 2014, the church offered free clothing, coats and shoes to 298 families including 461 adults, 103 teens and 343 children. The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9-11 a.m. Check with the church 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.