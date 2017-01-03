Professor helps tell incarcerated wom...

Professor helps tell incarcerated women stories -

Thursday Dec 22

Beverly hopes her script for "The Devastating Game" helps people see that no matter how tough life can be, there is always hope and choices that can change things for the better. Submitted photo Chinonye Chukwu, assistant professor of motion pictures at Wright State, worked with incarcerated women at the Dayton Correctional Institution to produce five short films.

