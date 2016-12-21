Police investigating homicide

Rashawn Cochran, 21; and Devon Cox, 22, have been named "people of interest" in connection to a Nov. 20 homicide investigation by the Fairborn Police. Jarelle Plummer, 23, died Sunday, Nov. 20. Dispatch received a call approximately 8:41 p.m. in regards to noises coming from a nearby apartment, as well as a panicked woman running outside of the building, located on the 100 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

