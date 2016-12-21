Pedestrian struck and killed

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is currently investigating a one vehicle fatal traffic crash, in which a pedestrian was struck and killed. Glenn Gage, 56, of Fairborn, was traveling east on State Route 73 in a silver 1995 Ford Taurus station wagon when his vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway according to the OHSP report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.