FCS celebrates successes -
The Fairborn Board of Education recognized Dr. Betsy Snyder, Jane Doorley and Ellen Slone-Farthing for serving as tri-chairs for the bond issue campaign. The three were honored at the December board of education meeting for their leadership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06)
|Oct '16
|Bennett daughter
|6
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
|Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Hitler
|1
|Joseph Jenkins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC