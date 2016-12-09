Exchange Between Councilwoman And Sta...

Exchange Between Councilwoman And State Senator Points To The Reason ECOT Is Still In Business

Fairborn Councilwoman Donna Wilson wrote her state Senator to express opposition to giving ECOT a pass on collecting millions without documentation that students are engaged in learning. The ECOT-friendly response from the Senator's office precipitated a second letter.

