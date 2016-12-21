Chamber hosting Christmas Open House -
The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Christmas Open House, and is aiming to utilize the event as one that will benefit local families in need. It will take place 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the I-675 Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairborn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Ruth Mosley (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Big O
|4
|Cody Leis
|Oct '16
|YouAreWelfareTrash
|2
|Teen may be tried as adult in slaying (Jun '06)
|Oct '16
|Bennett daughter
|6
|Brandi J. Mercurio and Bailey J. Mercurio - Gre...
|Sep '16
|getreal
|3
|does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|lmao
|2
|Where is Nikki Lieb (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Hitler
|1
|Joseph Jenkins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairborn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC