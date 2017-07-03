Pollock skins to dog treats coming soon

Pollock skins to dog treats coming soon

Nearly all of the first 500 pounds of pollock skin-based dog treats have been taste-tested around Kodiak. University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher Chris Sannito picked up where others had left off in perfecting a method to convert previously wasted pollock skins into a tasty dog treat Americans love their pets and are willing to shell out $23 billion per year on their food, which would be good news for Alaska seafood marketing if more products were developed to serve all those well-cared-for dogs and cats.

