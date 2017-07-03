Pollock skins to dog treats coming soon
Nearly all of the first 500 pounds of pollock skin-based dog treats have been taste-tested around Kodiak. University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher Chris Sannito picked up where others had left off in perfecting a method to convert previously wasted pollock skins into a tasty dog treat Americans love their pets and are willing to shell out $23 billion per year on their food, which would be good news for Alaska seafood marketing if more products were developed to serve all those well-cared-for dogs and cats.
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|texas pete
|25
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|Jun 15
|Black King
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May '17
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May '17
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May '17
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
