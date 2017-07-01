Medication dating back to the 1800s s...

Medication dating back to the 1800s stolen in Homer

Tracking down antique vials of medication dating back to the late 1800s isn't typically on the Homer Police Department's agenda, but it is this week. A long-time Homer resident reported a box full of antique medical supplies stolen Tuesday.

