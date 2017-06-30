Fairbanks water service adding 17 homes
A costly water main is about to be extended toward residences outside Fairbanks city limits, and city officials are hoping it's completed before winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|texas pete
|25
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|Jun 15
|Black King
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May '17
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May '17
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May '17
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC