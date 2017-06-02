UA Regents meet to discuss budget, despite not having a budget to work with

Over two days, the University of Alaska Board of Regents discussed how to manage the state's lone university system in an era of declining state funding - despite still not knowing how much money they'll have to work with. With the Alaska Legislature nowhere near offering up any budget they can work with , regents spent most of the multi-day meeting in Fairbanks considering options, but not coming up with any solutions.

