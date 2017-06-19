Two dead in Alaskan black bear attack...

Two dead in Alaskan black bear attacks in 36 hours

Two dead in Alaskan black bear attacks as the predators kill a teenage runner and a gold prospector in separate incidents over 36 hours Two people have been killed in separate black bear attacks in Alaska over a 36-hour period which claimed the lives of a gold prospector and a teenage runner. The first attack on Sunday involved 16-year-old Patrick Cooper from Anchorage who was involved in the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race south of Anchorage.

