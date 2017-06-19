Trans-Alaska oil pipeline celebrates 40th anniversary
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND JUNE 24-25, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - In this June 20, 2017 photo, people gather during the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company's 40th Anniversary celebration of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System at the pipeline viewpoint and visitors center in Fox, Alaska. More than 100 people gathered at the pipepine pullout in Fox to celebrate with root beer floats, gourmet hamburgers from Frostbite Foods and tacos from Tacos Al Pastor.
