Revenue from Anchorage's Airbnb tax already topping expectations

Anchorage is already taking in more money through Airbnb tax revenue than the city predicted it would when the tax became automatic last year. Municipal treasurer Daniel Moore said that from August through April, the tax generated a figure "in the hundreds of thousands of dollars," which he called "a fair amount" higher than the city's projection of about $200,000 for the first one-year period.

