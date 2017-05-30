Reflections on a newsroom and learning media appreciation
"Now what? Sorry, the intern was being demanding." Downtown, up on the second floor practically lives the newsroom of five news reporters, one photographer, three editors, an opinion editor, a managing editor, two people in the sports department, three copy editors, a graphic artist, a columnist and a receptionist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC