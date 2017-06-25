Marijuana board to revisit on-site co...

Marijuana board to revisit on-site consumption in July

11 hrs ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The Alaska Marijuana Control Board will discuss three different options for on-site marijuana consumption proposed by board members at its next meeting. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the board will meet July 11-14 in Fairbanks, to discuss proposals by board member Loren Jones, Solodtna Police Chief and board Chair Peter Mlynarik, and member Brandon Emmett.

