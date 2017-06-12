Man takes shower on the road to remote firefighting camps
Northern Rain business owner Bert Martin poses outside his new mobile shower truck in Fairbanks, Alaska on Tuesday June 6, 2017. When firefighting season starts, Martin leaves his roofing job and picks up one of his mobile shower trailers outside his Badger Road-area home and spends his summers driving the trailers to remote firefighting camps.
