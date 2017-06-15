Lyft is on its way to Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks
Lyft communications manager Scott Coriell said Wednesday that the company will start operations in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau "as soon as the governor signs the bill." Alternatives to traditional taxis, Lyft and its main rival, Uber, allow people to hail rides using smartphone apps and also pay automatically through the app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|5 hr
|Black King
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC