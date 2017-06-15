Lyft is on its way to Anchorage, June...

Lyft is on its way to Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks

Anchorage Daily News

Lyft communications manager Scott Coriell said Wednesday that the company will start operations in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau "as soon as the governor signs the bill." Alternatives to traditional taxis, Lyft and its main rival, Uber, allow people to hail rides using smartphone apps and also pay automatically through the app.

