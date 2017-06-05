Intertie problem causes large Fairbanks outage

More than 9,000 Golden Valley Electric Association customers are currently without power across Fairbanks, and GVEA President and CEO Cory Borgeson said power could be back by about 5:35 p.m. Borgeson said the Alaska intertie tripped - causing a sudden loss of about 80 megawatts of power - and the cause has not been determined.

