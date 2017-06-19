Former Kenai city manager killed in motorcycle crash
Rick Koch campaigns in his unsucessful 2016 run for the Alaska House of Representatives during Soldotna's Progress Days Parade on July 23, 2016. Koch, who served as Kenai's city manager from 2006 to 2017, was killed on Sunday in a motorcycle accident on the Dalton Highway.
