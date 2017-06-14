Fiber Broadband Coming to Nome by Year's End, Quintillion Says
In order to stay on schedule, Kristina Woolston, Quintillion's Vice President of External Relations, says they will have three vessels in Alaskan waters this summer to install 40 more miles of fiber, which wasn't completed last year. " because we needed more time to get the desired burial depth that we needed off of Prudhoe Bay and Oliktok Point," Woolston said.
