Fairbanks man dies following motorcycle crash near Jakes Corner
Teslin RCMP report a 64-year old man from Fairbanks, Alaska, has died as the result of a motorcycle crash near Jakes Corner, Yukon. The accident happened Sunday morning near kilometre 1320 of the Alaska Highway, just south of Jakes Corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC