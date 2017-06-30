Fairbanks man catches 266-pound halibut

Tim Stadtmiller caught a 266.6-pound halibut aboard the Dan Orion on June 19, which puts him well ahead of current second-place fisherman Daniel Schmitz, of Wasilla, who caught a 177.6-pound fish June 12. Stadtmiller's fish is the largest in the derby since James Culley, also of Fairbanks, caught a 325-pound fish in 2013.

