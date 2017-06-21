Fairbanks looks to recruit seasoned officers with $20,000 bonus
Fairbanks is offering a $20,000 bonus to attract seasoned police officers to the city after the money was approved unanimously by the city council on June 19. Fairbanks Police Department is short nine officers, and it's estimated to take four years to fill the posts with rookie recruits, who must go through police academy training. Mayor Jim Matherly told the council incentivizing lateral hires with a bonus is a faster and cheaper way to get new officers.
