Fairbanks Looking Back - June 29, 2017
June 29, 2007 - Global warming is changing ice conditions off Alaska's coast so much that elders and hunters can't rely on their expertise to keep them safe, Northwest Arctic Borough Mayor Siikauraq Martha Whiting told a statewide commission Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|texas pete
|27
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|Jun 15
|Black King
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May '17
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May '17
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May '17
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC