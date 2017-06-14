Fairbanks jail inmate dies days after suicide attempt, officials say
An inmate at a Fairbanks jail charged with assaulting his girlfriend in Kaltag last month died Tuesday at a Fairbanks hospital after he attempted to take his own life last weekend, corrections officials said. Arlo Olson, 40, was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from Alaska Department of Corrections spokeswoman Megan Edge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC