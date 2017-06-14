Fairbanks jail inmate dies days after suicide attempt, officials say

An inmate at a Fairbanks jail charged with assaulting his girlfriend in Kaltag last month died Tuesday at a Fairbanks hospital after he attempted to take his own life last weekend, corrections officials said. Arlo Olson, 40, was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from Alaska Department of Corrections spokeswoman Megan Edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.