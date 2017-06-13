Correction: Animal Abuse-Sentence story
In a story June 11 about sentencing in an Alaska animal abuse case, The Associated Press reported erroneously the prosecutor's first name. The correct name is Assistant District Attorney Allison Baldock, not Andrew Baldock.
