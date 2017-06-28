Contractora s blunder causes outage to University of Alaska statewide network
The University of Alaska's information technology infrastructure and many of its network systems suffered a prolonged, widespread outage Wednesday on at least two campuses - Fairbanks and Anchorage. Depending on the location, phones, Internet, external websites and internal sites like the ones staff use for human resources or that students and professors use for classes were down from 9:30 to noon or longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
