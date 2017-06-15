Boy, 11, seriously injured in dirt bike-truck collision in North Pole, troopers say

An 11-year-old on a dirt bike in North Pole suffered life-threatening injuries after he rode into a roadway and was hit by a truck, according to Alaska State Troopers. Fairbanks-based troopers initially got a report about a fatal vehicle collision on Peede Road at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, according to a trooper dispatch .

