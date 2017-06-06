Board of Education tackles school lunches, worries about legislature
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is taking small steps to prepare for the upcoming school year while administrators continue the wait to find out what the Fiscal Year 2018 revenue will look like. At Monday night's Board of Education meeting, the board voted to increase lunch prices, adopt a strategic plan for 2017 to 2022 and to send a letter to the Alaska Legislature, urging them to pass a budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC